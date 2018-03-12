× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “The one guy that I would not mind the Bears spending a lot of money on is Allen Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars”

WGN‘s Adam Hoge joins Justin to chat about the the beginning of NFL free agency, the players the Bears have already cut, the amount of money the Bears have to spend on free agents and who the Bears might look to sign this offseason.

