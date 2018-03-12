× Barrel-to-Bottle, Ep. 25|The Wide World of Gin w/Scofflaw’s Danny Shapiro

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin sit down with a co-founder of Scofflaw and gin aficionado Danny Shapiro to talk about the often misunderstood world of gin as he offers a guide to tasting the complexities of quality gin. Working his way through three distinct categories of gin, Danny tastes through three unique examples: Sipsmith, Nikka Coffey, Scofflaw Old Tom. Also on the docket, recipes for three great gin cocktails that will make you rethink the way you drink gin. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3477932/3477932_2018-03-12-021932.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”