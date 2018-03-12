A martini glass and shaker are shown in the old Cuddles bar at the Transbay Terminal in San Francisco, The downtown terminal was built in 1939 and had its heyday near the end of World War II, serving 26 million bus and train passengers a year at its peak. The building featured a cocktail lounge, a diner and a state police office. Over the years, the terminal declined into little more than a big bus stop, as businesses boarded up and amenities disappeared. The 71-year-old building was replaced by a $4 billion transit center that houses buses, commuter trains and high-speed rail. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Barrel-to-Bottle, Ep. 25|The Wide World of Gin w/Scofflaw’s Danny Shapiro
This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin sit down with a co-founder of Scofflaw and gin aficionado Danny Shapiro to talk about the often misunderstood world of gin as he offers a guide to tasting the complexities of quality gin. Working his way through three distinct categories of gin, Danny tastes through three unique examples: Sipsmith, Nikka Coffey, Scofflaw Old Tom. Also on the docket, recipes for three great gin cocktails that will make you rethink the way you drink gin.
