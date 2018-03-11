CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Tim Anderson #7, Avisail Garcia #26 and Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox celebrate a win over the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Royals 7-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
White Sox Weekly (3/10/18): The Trib’s Chris Kuc and SS Tim Anderson
Mark Carman has your weekly look inside White Sox Baseball: Chicago Tribune Sox beat writer Chris Kuc reports from Mesa following a 4-4 Crosstown tie with the Cubs. They talk about Michael Kopech’s ceiling for the season and the setback for Luis Robert after spraining his thumb; Sox shortstop Tim Anderson joins the show and discusses his definition of success in 2018; we hear Adam Hoge’s Sports Central conversation with OF/baserunning instructor Aaron Rowand, and more.