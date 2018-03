× What it takes to get a perfect score on the ACT

The ACT is possibly one of the most intimidating and difficult tests to pass, but 5 students from Whitney Young High School did the “impossible” and received perfect scores. Jack Fetsch, one of the 5 students, joins Karen Conti to share how he tackled the test, the importance of hard work outside of the classroom, and much more.

