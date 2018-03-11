× WGN Radio Theatre #264: Adv. of Sam Spade, Our Miss Brooks & Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 10, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Adv. Of Sam Spade: The Lawless Caper.” Guest Starring: Howard Duff. (08-29-49). Next we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Pensicola Popovers.” Guest Starring: Eve Arden. (07-24-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: Dream of Armageddon.” Guest Starring: Betty Lou Gerson. (09-05-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre