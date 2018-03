× Ways to properly handle cases of domestic abuse

As we continue to celebrate and acknowledge the work of women all month long, Judge Patrice Ball-Reed joins Karen Conti in the studio to express the importance of properly handling domestic abuse cases. Judge Ball-Reed also shares information on the many forms that domestic violence can transpire into and emphasizes the importance of ensuring your personal safety.

