× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/11/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by President and CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, Jack Lavin. Jack addresses the proposed O’Hare expansion, small business initiatives offered by the Chamber, the political climate for businesses at the moment, and much more.



Then, Democratic State Rep. Anna Moeller joins Rick to discuss the possible creation of an Illinois Women’s and Girls’ Council and what the responsibility of the council would be. Anna also shares the renewed push for women’s rights, the importance of continuing to push for equality for women in all fields, and more.