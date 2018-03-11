× OTL #595: Jacqueline’s cozy corner bar, Dissecting the IL political landscape (Bonus content too!)

Mike Stephen drops into East Lakeview’s Jacqueline’s for the penultimate stop on our #WinterTavernTour, and then he discusses all things Primary Election in studio with Scott Kennedy of Illinois Election Data and Mick Dumke of ProPublica Illinois as part of OTL’s Primary Prep Spectacular (featuring a special podcast-only extended conversation!). This week’s local music is powered by Pixel Grip.