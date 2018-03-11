× Karen Conti |Full Show 3/11/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

Judge Travis Richardson shares what it takes to be a judge and the importance of looking into who is on the ballot to be voted in as a judge; Judge Patrice Ball-Reed discusses domestic violence; and one of the five students from Whitney Young High School that recieved a perfect score on the ACT, Jack Fetsch.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.