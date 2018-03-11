× Chicago’s ‘Chief O’Neill’s’: St. Patrick’s Day at One of America’s Top Irish Pubs, Authentic Irish Cuisine, The Shepherd School of Irish Music and the Perfect Pint of Guinness

Brendan and Siobhan McKinney, proprietors of Chicago’s #1 Irish pub ‘Chief O’Neill’s’ along with Master Bartender Matt Galante and Devin Shepherd of The Shepherd School of Irish Music talk to Dave about the legend of Chief O’Neill, the art of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness, their classic Irish cuisine, inspired music and their events schedule for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. LIVE music by The Shepherd School of Irish Music. chiefoneillspub.com chicagoirishmusic.com