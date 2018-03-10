× It’s Freak Out Friday! “Binge and Uncork”, The Political Round Table and Checking in with the Northwestern University Dance-A-Thon! | Full Show (March 9th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis rides side car as we welcome our Political Round Table of Erik Elk and Dave Lundy! And it’s time to pair the best of TV with wine during our “Wine And Wind Down” segment with Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Family Vineyards. We also have a check in with Sophia and Nicole from the Northwestern University Dance-a-thon!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER