Full Show Matt Bubala 3-10-18: Dog shows, science mysteries and Trump's latest controversies

This week on the Matt Bubala Show, Matt shares memories his appreciation for The Loop, as the rock station now turns into a Christian format. He also talks about his adventures in California last week at a dog show. Amelia Earhart expert Chris Williamson talks new findings, Chris Gebhardt of nasaspaceflight.com joins the show to talk about space missions and what major event listeners should possibly prepare for in the coming weeks. Alanna Mitchell joins the conversation to talk about the Earth’s changing magnetic poles with Matt, Roger Badesch and listeners. Also, hear updates on the controversy surrounding Kim Jun Un and Stormy Daniels.