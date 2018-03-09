× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/9/18: Burger Flipping Robots, Ravinia Brewpub, & Front Row Phyllis

Would you eat a burger cooked by a robot? Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis talked about the thousands of Californians that wanted to eat one and it broke…then Tom Gimbel reinforced the importance of priming the pipeline through mentoring, and that means mentoring more women. Jonah Meadows explained the legal situation going on at the Ravina Festival, and Front Row Phyllis gives listeners a preview of what to do to stay entertained around Chicago this March.