Video: Steel Magnolias hit the stage at ‘Theatre at the Center’

The iconic film ‘Steel Magnolias’ which started as an Off Broadway play has re-emerged at the Theatre at the Center in Munster, IN with an all-female diverse cast.

This hilarious and heart-warming play which is set in a Louisiana beauty shop runs until March 25th.

After what is described as a “girlfriends day out”, Marsha Lyles caught up with three of the cast members after the show to talk about the show itself and each person’s careers.

