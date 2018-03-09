× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: What to Watch This Weekend

Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com joined Bill and Wendy this morning as per usual. They talk about the hype behind ‘The Bachelor’ finale, Fox’s television special ‘OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession’, 50 Cent’s New TV Series ‘The Oath’, ‘Star Wars’ returning to TV with Jon Favreau at the helm, and much more.

