× Theater Thursday! Near Death Experience, Nerds Of Future Past, Gun Control and the Importance of Supporting Those With Emotional/Mental Health Issues | Full Show (March 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (March 8th) Tribune cartoonist and member of the editorial board, Scott Stantis rides side car as we welcome Jac Charlier (National Director for Justice Initiatives ) to discuss the importance for support of those with mental health issues. Then, for Theatre Thursday we welcome Neil Tobin of Near Death Experience which is playing here in Chicago, highlighting other worldly situations. And to tickle our funny bone, we welcome Willie Opper and the team from Clown Car to Sicily who are showcasing, “Nerds of Future Past”, a musical sketch comedy show at Stage 773. All this and more on Pretty Late!



Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER