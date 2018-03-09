× The Opening Bell 3/9/18: Imagine Never Having a Travel Nightmare Again…

The economy will soon react to the newly imposed steel tariffs President Trump signed yesterday afternoon, but the monthly jobs report is also expected to keep standards high through to next month. Steve sat down with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to sort through all of the financial ruckus with this week’s stories. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift.com) then shared the development of a universal flyer assistance company that helps trouble shoot travel issues from around the world.