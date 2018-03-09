× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.09.18: “The Wolves” at Goodman Theatre, Kim Jong-un and President Trump, Rep. Jeanne Ives, Bright Side of Life

In light of news of President Trump’s potentially upcoming meeting with Kim Jong-un, John asks you a North Korea trivia question for a prize. Then, John welcomes actors Erin O’Shea and Sarah Price of Goodman Theatre’s The Wolves into the studio, to describe Playwright Sarah DeLappe’s vision. Representative (42nd) and Gubernatorial Candidate Jeanne Ives joins the conversation to explain her belief that the CityKey allows undocumented immigrants to vote. Finally, John and the gang tell you what not to miss this weekend, and they listen to what’s making you smile for Bright Side of Life.