The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-9-18

We have a tremendous show to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with UNIQLO Chicago’s General Manager Victoria Simpson about the business of retail on Michigan Avenue, we break down the week in news with returning champions Aaron Freeman and Ken Davis, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf chats about his great career and upcoming show at Metro and we end the show with the debut of the “Chicago Accent Challenge” with author Edward McClelland!

