× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and North Korea, and Stormy, oh my!”

“Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis and commentator and comedian Aaron Freeman join Justin to recap all the stories that were making news this week including the Stormy Daniels/President Trump saga, the upcoming 2018 Primary Election, President Trump saying he may meet with Kim Jong-un of North Korea, the NRA filing suit after Florida Governor Rick Scott signs a school safety bill, Alexa laughing for no reason, a Yahoo story about how President Obama backed down from a counterstrike against Russia, Block Club Chicago becoming Kickstarter’s most-funded journalism project in U.S. History and WLUP’s era as a rock station ending.

