× The Carry Out 3-9-18: “I just want Pat Quinn to win the race for Attorney General so he can resurrect the manual lawnmower commercial for the general election”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the continuing controversy between President Trump and Stormy Daniels, the United States adding 313, 000 jobs, President Trump possibly (or not) agreeing to speak with Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Attorney General candidate Erika Harold coming under fire for remarks about gay adoption, President Barack Obama being in talks with Netflix about producing shows, Bears free agent rumors heating up, the Minnesota Timberwolves signing Derrick Rose and Daylight Saving Time coming up this weekend.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio