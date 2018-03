× The Brightside Theatre Presents 39 Steps!

Nick Digilio welcomes some of the cast and crew from the Brightside Theatre’s production of 39 Steps beginning this weekend.

Guests include artistic director Jeffrey Cass, director Maggie Spanuello, and actors Tin Penavic, Jonathan Crabtree and Andrew Stachurski.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)