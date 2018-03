× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.09.18: Gold medals and pizza

What a show. Gold medal winner Kendall Coyne brought her new hardware in studio. Nancy and Gigi Gianni talk about their upcoming gala. Terri Oesterle talks about mental illness in the youth population. Chuck Todd checks in to talk about our president. And Steve Cochran and Dean Richards talk about how to solve the baggage claim issues at O’Hare Airport.