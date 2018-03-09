× Sports Central, 03.09.18: Timberbulls, NCAA Selection Tips and White Sox

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman fills in while Adam Hoge continues his coverage from the White Sox training facility in Arizona. Mark talks NBA basketball starting with Derek Rose returning to the court and reuniting with Tom Thibodeau. Carman also gives his NCAA tournament selection tips. Adam Hoge joins the conversation from the Camelback Ranch with a White Sox Spring Training update.

