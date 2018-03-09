× Music scene stories and feeling “Lucky” with Frank Raven and Jay O’Rourke

Dave Hoekstra visits with prolific Chicago rockers Frank Raven and Jay O’Rourke, who play a couple of live tunes from Raven’s new record “Lucky Cat”. They talk about the project’s origins in the Lucky 3 Blues Band with Frank, Jay and punk poet/vocalist Jim Desmond.

They also discuss Jay’s long career in producing acts from Liz Phair to the Dead Kennedys, meeting Frank through the Slammin’ Watusis (and eventually getting them a record deal), and much more from the city’s punk and blues scenes in the ’80’s.