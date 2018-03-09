× How is the Michigan Avenue UNIQLO staying ahead of the retail curve?

It’s a special Friday evening episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with UNIQLO Chicago’s General Manager Victoria Simpson about the challenge of running a retail store on Michigan Avenue, how UNIQLO manages to stay ahead of the competition, the importance of customer service and how it has evolved through the years, why innovation and playing to the strengths of their employees is key and the future of brick and mortar business.

