Episode 9: Behind the scenes with soulful singers

2x Grammy nominated artist; Eric Roberson jumps right off a flight to sit-in with Marsha Lyles on Chipedia to talk about his upcoming show in Chicago.

He fills us in on being a part of the pilot for a new docu-series, ‘Indie Soul Journeys’. The new series is devoted to the inspirational personal and musical stories of current and former independent soul, R&B, and urban alternative artists.

During the series, Eric will open up about his personal journeys such as him overcoming a vocal cord surgery.

John Jointer, the co-creator of the Indie Soul Journeys series gives the backstory of why it was put together and the artist to expect in upcoming episodes.

Local singer Keya Trammell brings her soulful voice to produce an impromptu duet with singer Eric Roberson. She shares with us her trials and tribulations personally and being an upcoming independent artist.

This episode produced a few tears and plenty laughter.

