× Comedian Ken Rogerson is just a hoot

Actor and comedian Ken Rogerson stops by to chat with Bill and Wendy. He talks about how his comedy has changed over the years, overcoming his own addictions to prescription drugs and alcohol, what it is like performing on cruise ships, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.