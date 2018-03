× Come get a jump on spring at the Chicago Flower and Garden Show

Bill and Wendy welcome a good friend of the show, Tony Abruscato. Tony is the show director and president of the Chicago Flower and Garden Show. He stops by to gives us the inside scoop on this year’s show and what you can expect when you get there.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.