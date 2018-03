× Coach Q says there wasn’t much to learn from last night’s loss

Coach Q joins the Steve Cochran Show after last night’s game, where the team faced Scott Darling in net. Unfortunately for the Blackhawks, Darling ended up the winning goalie. Q said they are working on getting things right and it’s frustrating to be in the position that the team is right now. He also said that he has paid for Who concert tickets but not in a long time.