Change 4 Chelsea aims to educate and raise awareness of youth mental health

Terri Oesterle visited the Steve Cochran Show today to talk about a few things. Her amazing daughter, Chelsea, and her life and struggles and what Terri is doing to educate people. Terri is also working on advocacy. It’s a program for Hult center for healthy living in Peoria. They are contracted with schools to educate and raise awareness of youth mental health program titled Youth Mental Health Matters on issues of depression, anxiety, bullying, addiction and more-the transplant denial and six month rule discussed. You can see more about Chelsea and her story HERE.