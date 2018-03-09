× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.9.18: The weekend is finally here

Today’s guests include Tony Abruscato, Curt Wagner, and Ken Rogerson. Bill and Wendy open the show with some unfortunate news about Wendy’s dog, Tiki. Then, Wendy reveals that she has finally seen ‘The Shape of Water’. Bill and Steve are pretty shocked to hear this. After that, Tony Abruscato gives us an inside into this year’s Chicago Flower and Garden Show, Tvshowpatrol’s Curt Wagner shares some surprising TV news about O.J. Simpson, and Comedian Ken Rogerson stops by.

