× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.9.18: It’s okay to not be okay

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talked about how to cope with losing a loved one. Wendy had to say goodbye to her own beloved dog, Tiki yesterday. She thanks Bill, Judy, and the listeners for all their support. Then the show gets a bit lighter. Bill shares an article about Costco selling a $6000 doomsday kit.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.