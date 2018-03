× After The Bell: US Jobs Jump, but Wages Stay Grounded

Steve Grzanich discussed the February Jobs Report with The Opening Bell regular, Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management), to question where 100,000 jobs came from. This dramatically beat the estimates yet the wages stayed stagnant leaving more questions for Paul to answer. The two then dive deeper into the data to peel back the layers of the economic onion.