The Wolves stars actors Sarah Price and Erin O’Shea. They join John in-studio to describe Playwright Sarah DeLappe’s goals for the play. Those include insertion of political conversations while warming up for soccer games, and relation of actors to their characters. The Wolves plays through March 18 at the Goodman Theatre.