A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

The USA and North Korea talks have been brought to you by nWo.

The WWF Gang Wars didn’t work and neither will the USA Trade Wars.

Paul Manafort’s “Plot Against America” sounds like Vince McMahon’s “Plot Against the Territories”.

A chat with Jim Norton begins at 30:30.