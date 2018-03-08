× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/8/18: The Global XPRIZE, Self-Driving Trucks, & Hypothetical Market Drops

You might not have heard of XPRIZE, but they are helping shape the current and future world we live in. Emily Church sat down with Steve Betrand to discuss the millions of dollars they are rewarding problem solvers across the world. Clayton Harris III then joined the program to remind listeners that one third of exported good are delivered through out the US by train, Ian Sherr explained which state already has self driving trucks on the road, and Ilyce Glink wondered what would happen if the market dropped 40%.