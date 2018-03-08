× What is: National Unplugging Day?

We are always plugged in. Whether it’s our cell phones, computers. Is this healthy? Tanya Schevitz, program manager at Reboot; explains why being plugged in all the time is bad and how to ween yourself off tech. Tanya also speaks about the upcoming: National Unplugging Day and why this day was created.

For more information about National Unplugging Day visit: Nationaldayofunplugging.com

Follow Reboot on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Rebooters

Like Reboot on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Reboot

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine