What is: National Unplugging Day?

We are always plugged in. Whether it’s our cell phones, computers. Is this healthy?   Tanya Schevitz, program manager at Reboot; explains why being plugged in all the time is bad and how to ween yourself off tech. Tanya also speaks about the upcoming: National Unplugging Day and why this day was created.

