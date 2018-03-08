What is: National Unplugging Day?
We are always plugged in. Whether it’s our cell phones, computers. Is this healthy? Tanya Schevitz, program manager at Reboot; explains why being plugged in all the time is bad and how to ween yourself off tech. Tanya also speaks about the upcoming: National Unplugging Day and why this day was created.
For more information about National Unplugging Day visit: Nationaldayofunplugging.com
