× Thought Leader John Horton: Have Mortgage Rates Bottomed Out?

Homeowners might have seen the lowest point of mortgage rate dips. The Associated Bank Thought Leader sat down this week to talk about the hot housing market and how this will impact the rest of the year. John Horton (VP and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) also touched on the financial shifts homeowners might see this tax season, but then looked at the most popular areas in the country that women are buying homes, and one city in Illinois cracked the top ten.