× The Opening Bell 3/8/18: Do Lower Conception Rates Forecast a Slowing Economy?

Keeping in tune with every Thursday, Steve kicked things off with the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation and John Horton (VP and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) touched on the very busy real estate market happening right now in the Chicagoland area and how home buyers might have seen the bottom of the mortgage rate dip. Matt Lampert (Director of Research at the Socionomics Institute) then joined Steve to discuss the results from a study looking at the contraction of couples conceiving children when the economy is bad. The question Steve wants to know is, “is this happening right now?”