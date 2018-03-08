× The Mincing Rascals 03.08.18: Stormy Daniels, CityKey and voting, House Speaker Madigan, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They decide how the Stormy Daniels lawsuit ought to be handled, and whether or not this issue is as harmful as some of the president’s others. And, the Rascals discuss the CityKey card, reportedly enabling all its users to register to vote. The group talks about the most effective gubernatorial ads, from those that target House Speaker House Mike Madigan, to those that target candidate Jeanne Ives. Finally, they try to understand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s support for property tax assessor Joe Berrios.