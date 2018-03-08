× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.08.18: Alexa laughs, $100 million donation rescinded, Stormy Daniels and tariffs signed

John asks you what happens to your Amazon Echo device, Alexa, when he gives her a command – and you aren’t pleased. Then, The Chronicle of Philanthropy editor, Stacy Palmer, joins the show to explain why the Pearson Family Members Foundation wants to rescind the $100 million donation it promised to the University of Chicago. John wonders whether or not you believe the Stormy Daniels lawsuit to be a relevant topic. And, President Trump signs into law steel and aluminum tariffs and we listen to his remarks.