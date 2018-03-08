× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.08.18: People who win campaigns determine the agenda

It’s political Thursday and the primaries are coming! Attorney General candidate, Erika Harold, Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein talk about what we can expect the net 10 days. Sounds like more commercials people! Nick Digilio talks movies. Dean Richards doesn’t quite review a Wrinkle in Time. Brent Seabrook joined the show to talk Hawks and his bowling event and author Bonnie Siegler stopped by to talk about her Signs of Resistance. And Olympian Kendall Coyne checks a day after she arrived home from the Olympics.