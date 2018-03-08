× Sports Central, 03.08.18: Aaron Rowand, Matt Davidson and Dan Wiederer

Adam Hoge is at Cambelback Ranch in Arizona at the White Sox Spring Training Facility. He talks to Matt Davidson, who spent time as the team’s designated hitter last year and is battling for more playing time this season. Adam also has a conversation with Aaron Rowand, who played center field for the White Sox from 2001 through 2005, and now works with the organization as an outfield instructor. Later on, Adam talks Bears with Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.