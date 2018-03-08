× [Video] Sound Sessions Presents | Singer/Songwriter, LP

On this video episode of Sound Sessions, Michael Heidemann sits down with the heartfelt, thoughtful and powerful artist…LP. Turn up your volume for this interview and performance which took place at Chicago’s Metro before her sold out show.

WATCH the video right here:

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | ITunes

Host – Michael Heidemann

Video Maestro – Brian Hlavacek