Scott Darling’s homecoming a win for him, loss for Blackhawks

by Scott King

For the current Blackhawks, the games don’t mean much these days as there’s almost a 0% chance the Blackhawks are playoff bound this season, but for former Hawks like Scott Darling and Teuvo Teravainen who got the better of them Thursday night, it meant everything.

“Any win right now is good,” said Darling, who returned to the United Center for the first time since he was traded to Carolina after last season. “I feel like I’ve been playing well but I haven’t been getting the results. Tonight was a good time to get [them]. I was happy to be back here, happy to see everybody, it was a fun night.”

It hasn’t exactly been a fun season for Darling, who had a 10-16-7 record coming into Chicago with a .889 league-worst save percentage.

Aside from grabbing a much-needed win, the Lemont native was happy to see some familiar 2015 Stanley Cup champion faces.

“All these guys are great friends,” Darling said. “I’m sure I’m going to hear it from Sharpie’ for scoring on me. Guys coming by during the play to say hi to me, it’s pretty funny. It was a great group and I miss the guys a lot.”

Darling and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk received a video tribute from the Blackhawks and a nice welcome reception from the fans in the first period.

The game was much more than a confidence booster for the goaltender as the Hurricanes had just two teams and four points keeping them out of the playoffs.

Game Action

Brent Seabrook fired a blast from inside the blue line that Tomas Jurco was able to tip in 6:02 into the game to open the scoring.

A few minutes later, Jaccob Slavin evened things up for Carolina at 1-1.

Patrick Sharp backhanded a loose puck in a fairly open net while Darling was caught in a scramble near his left post later in the first period.

Justin Williams was left unattended early in the second period and the score was even again at 2-2.

Sebastian Aho gave Carolina the lead for the first time in the third period by tipping in a Teuvo Teravainen shot on a power play.

Q!

Joel Quenneville coached his 1,607th NHL game Thursday night, moving into a tie with Al Arbour for second most in league history.

