CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 03: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park Podcast, Episode 1: White Sox Pitcher Lucas Giolito, and The Athletic’s Jon Greenberg on the Cubs
In the first episode of the Powell at the Park Podcast, Kevin Powell talks with White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito about the teams rebuild, clubhouse relationships and his golf game. Kevin then checks in with The Athletic’s Jon Greenberg to discuss Cubs’ spring training.