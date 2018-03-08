× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Broadway’s Laura Benanti comes to Chicago; Powerful new Play “The Green Book” at Pegasus Theatre

Paul goes beyind the curtain this week with Broadway star Laura Benanti (“She Loves Me, “Meteor Shower” and TV’s “The Good Wife,” The Detour”) who comes to Chicago to give two benefit performances for the Chicago Theatre Workshop on March 18th at Victory Gardens. A delight on stage, Paul engages her in a discussion of the magic of theater and which she prefers, theatre or television. Then, a powerful new play “The Green Book which is set in the historical context of Jim Crow times. African Americans and Jewish people had to move through our own United States carefully and the Green Book got created to let them know the safe places to stay and eat. A fascinating and thought provoking story, Paul is joined by Playwrite Calvin Alexander Ramsey, Director Ilesa Duncan (also Artistic Director of Pegasus Theatre Chicago) and ShPIeL performing Identity Artistic Director David Chack as they discuss the historical context for this new play and how the racism and bigotry of that era is still a societal issue today. Tune in!