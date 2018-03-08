× Olympic Gold Medalist Kendall Coyne: “To tall the women and girls, in any industry and any sport, just be confident in yourself.”

Gold media winning US Women’s Hockey Team member, Kendall Coyne, joins the Steve Cochran Show a day after arriving back to Chicago. Kendall is so happy to be home and will be making her rounds in the Palos area, visiting all the schools she attended whole growing up here. Kendall is having so much fun accepting congratulations from other Chicagoans.