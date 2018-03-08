GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medal winners Kendall Coyne #26 and Hilary Knight #21 of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in a shootout in the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Olympic Gold Medalist Kendall Coyne: “To tall the women and girls, in any industry and any sport, just be confident in yourself.”
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Gold medal winners Kendall Coyne #26 and Hilary Knight #21 of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in a shootout in the Women's Gold Medal Game on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Gold media winning US Women’s Hockey Team member, Kendall Coyne, joins the Steve Cochran Show a day after arriving back to Chicago. Kendall is so happy to be home and will be making her rounds in the Palos area, visiting all the schools she attended whole growing up here. Kendall is having so much fun accepting congratulations from other Chicagoans.