× Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada on proposed tariffs: “It would hurt Canadian jobs and the U.S. economy”

Former U.S Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to react to President Trump’s announcement that he will sharply increase tariffs on steel and aluminum. Heyman highlights the strong trading relationship between Canad and the U.S., and why this move by President Trump could spell disaster for NAFTA.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3476433/3476433_2018-03-07-204133.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

